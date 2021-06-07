Single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine approved for use in Republic of Congo

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus infection has been approved for use in the Republic of the Congo, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of the Congo," the statement said.

In March 2021, the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was also approved for use in the Republic of the Congo under the emergency use authorization procedure. To date Sputnik V has been authorized in 67 countries with total population of over 3.5 bln people.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V. Sputnik Light demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered.

The data was obtained from Russians vaccinated with a single injection, having not received the second one for any reason during the mass vaccination program between December 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021. An efficacy level of near 80% is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines.