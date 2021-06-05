Russia may create special vaccination conditions for people from partner states — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Special conditions may be created for the citizens of Moscow’s partner countries in terms of vaccination in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The details [of the vaccination of foreigners] will be worked out in the coming months," he said. "As for our closest partners and allies, if the need arises, I have no doubt that the issue will be considered and a decision will be made - including by the president - on creating some special conditions," Peskov specified.

When asked if special conditions would be applied, first and foremost, to the citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, Peskov said that it was possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the SPIEF plenary session on Friday that he had ordered the government to consider the possibility of arranging paid coronavirus vaccination for foreign nationals by late June.