Putin, Vucic launch Sputnik V production in Serbia

BELGRADE, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic have launched production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Serbian soil.

The production launch ceremony was held online from the Belgrade-based Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera Torlak on Friday, broadcast by the Serbian news agency Tanjug.

"Many thanks to Russian scientists. We are witnessing a great step for Serbia, since the help of Russia and the Russian people will help the Torlak Institute to transform into an international regional center of high-quality vaccines. The humanity shown by the Russian Federation towards Serbia is an indication of top quality of the political relations that bind our countries, our brotherly nations. Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, it is a great honor and a privilege for me on behalf of Serbia to launch production of the Russian-Serbian vaccine alongside you today. We are starting to produce four million [doses] of Sputnik V vaccine," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The Serbian leader recalled that Sputnik V had been compared to the Kalashnikov assault rifle and assured that the Torlak Institute would strive for reliability and quality of that celebrated Russian weapon.

"Nowadays, the weapons against COVID-19 are coming from fraternal Russia," he noted.

After that, Vera Stoiljkovic, head of the Torlak Institute, said that Serbia would be the first European country to start manufacturing the Russian vaccine.

"Serbia was one of the first European countries to start vaccinations with Sputnik V. Now, Serbia leads in terms of the highest vaccinated population share in Europe, as more than 30% of the Serbian adults is vaccinated, which is twice the European average. We especially emphasize the role of Presidents Aleksandar Vucic and Vladimir Putin, who made Serbia the first country in Europe to start production of the Sputnik V vaccine on its soil," she said.

Then, on the Russian and Serbian leaders’ order, she pushed the button kicking off the vaccine’s production in Serbia.

Agreement on Sputnik V production

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic focused in a phone call on Sputnik V production in Serbia. After the talks, Vucic said that Serbia, with the help of experts from Russia, would build facilities to produce the vaccine independently. Serbia is expected to start packaging the Sputnik V vaccine first, and then its full-scale production will be rolled out by the end of the year.

On May 19, Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute confirmed the quality of the Sputnik V trial vaccine manufactured in Belgrade’s Torlak Institute. Furthermore, it approved the Russian jab’s production at the Serbian institute.

So far, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Sputnik V vaccines are available to the public there. Serbia’s Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski said that about 85% of Serbs who have booked vaccine appointments preferred to get vaccinated with Sputnik V.