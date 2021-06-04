Putin calls for joint efforts to prevent new round of pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The remaining pockets of the coronavirus may lead to a new round of the pandemic so counties need to pool their efforts to fight this threat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of global news outlets hosted by TASS.

He pointed out that the world had not yet overcome the difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If pockets of this infection remain somewhere in the world, the virus may once again spread across the globe. It is affecting millions of people, it is very dangerous and we need to do everything to refrain from politicizing these processes," the Russian leader said.

Moreover, in Putin’s words, economic benefits should fade into the background. "We need to focus on humanitarian issues and the need to protect people’s lives and health. This is the main thing we need to do," he concluded.