Minsk initiates lawsuit with World Court to assess lawfulness of EU sanctions

MINSK, June 4./TASS/. The Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus plans to appeal to the International Court of Justice for a legal assessment of the EU sanctions, its chairman Mikhail Orda said on Friday, when he met with the personnel of Belavia carrier.

"It was repeatedly stressed in UN resolutions that no state can apply restrictive coercive measures, including sanctions. The European Union fully ignores this demand," Orda stressed.

"It is citing internal documents as the reason for the decisions to impose sanctions. If these documents concerned only the EU countries, this is one thing. However, they affect the interests of other states that are not part of the EU. And therefore, rules of international law must be applied in this case. That is why we are initiating a lawsuit with the UN World Court in order to have a legal assessment of the lawfulness of such documents," Orda was quoted by BelTA news agency as saying.

He said the way that European countries behaved towards Belavia clearly demonstrated that "the European Union fully ignores international law". "There is no probe into the incident with the plane. No results. However, measures have already been taken to stop the activity of our airline. This directly affects the lives of the people, who have absolutely nothing to do with this incident. They are practically deprived of work, of salaries," the trade union leader said, stressing that direct damages to the company are already running into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He also stressed that "competitors are being brassily ousted from the global market" through sanctions. Orda said that the Federation was planning to file a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of Belarus "to assess the legitimacy of such actions from European Countries towards our workers". "The global community must react to this practice, which is harmful to the world order and stop the aggressive policy of certain countries," the trade union leader summed up.

Incident with Ryanair jet

A passenger jet belonging to Ryanair, an Irish low-cost airline, performing a flight from Athens to Vilnius on May 23 was forced to make an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport after a bomb threat on board the plane had been reported. A MiG-29 fighter jet was dispatched to escort the airliner into Minsk.