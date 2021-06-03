Cypriot president praises relations with Putin as friendly, trust-based

NICOSIA, June 3. /TASS/. President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman described his relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials as friendly and trust-based.

"I would like to emphasize my satisfaction with my friendly and trust-based personal relations with President Putin and Russia’s prime ministers, as well as with my productive relationship with [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov," Anastasiades said.

The Cypriot president pointed out that both of his visits to Moscow and other meetings with Putin and Russian Prime Ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Mikhail Mishustin, which had taken place over the years, "were always meaningful and their goal always was to improve bilateral relations."

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and I have always had excellent relations since the day we met," Anastasiades noted. "So, what I gained for myself is the warm atmosphere of our meetings that lingered, along with the constructive efforts aimed at boosting relations between our countries in various fields," he added.