Russia ready to deliver additional batch of Sputnik V to Syria

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to deliver an additional batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to Damascus, if Syria is in need of it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Of course, there were deliveries [of the Sputnik V vaccine] to Syria. I think there will be more, if Damascus has such a need," the diplomat said.

Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was registered in Syria in February 2021. It is approved for use on the territory of the republic.