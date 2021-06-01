Arms shipments to Ukraine will not help to resolve conflict in Donbass — Heiko Maas

BERLIN, June 1. /TASS/. Arms shipments to Ukraine will not facilitate the resolution of the conflict in Donbass, although Berlin does support Kiev’s right to self-defense, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers video conference.

"Naturally, we do not doubt Ukraine’s right for self-defense," he said, adding that Kiev "can always rely on Germany’s support in the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the preservation of territorial integrity."

"But, at the same time, I am convinced that this conflict can only be resolved via political means," Maas underscored. "This should be clear to everyone. Nothing will change here, arms shipment will not help this [resolution]."

"Together with France, we continue to exert mediation efforts in relations between Ukraine and Russia - the sides of the Minsk Agreements," the Minister claimed.

He pointed out that Germany has been Ukraine’s largest donor, providing it with 2 billion euros of loans for the implementation of various civilian projects. The Minister believes that Moscow "must use its influence in eastern Ukraine" in order to resolve the conflict in Donbass.

Earlier, Robert Habeck, co-chairman of the Alliance 90/The Greens, supported the idea of the shipment of defensive weapons to Kiev. According to the politician, "it is difficult to deny" Kiev that, because such shipments would become "an aid in self-defense." This remark contradicts the electoral program of the party, which advocates the "restrictive export of European arms to regions with ongoing conflicts."

Habeck’s call caused criticism from other German political forces. Sevim Dagdelen, head of The Left’s parliamentary faction, believes that "arms shipments to Ukraine may cause an escalation of the conflict in the east."

The ban on arms shipments to regions with ongoing conflict is currently the official position of The Greens, which is considered a pacifist party.