Russian, Belarusian leaders concur on harmonizing customs work, says publication

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have agreed on harmonizing customs legislation and amalgamating the work of the customs authorities, the SB. Belarus Today publication reported on Tuesday.

Lukashenko sees no obstacles towards this rapprochement, the publication said, adding that the issue has been thoroughly addressed within the EAEU framework already.

"Regarding the issue of openness and transparency, there were various views previously, including nearly establishing some supra-national authority, some ministry. Putin and I have rejected any insinuations in order not to be criticized," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting on Tuesday. "But I suggested that a joint center be established if required, that will have access both to the issues of the customs border of the Russian Federation and ours," he noted. Lukashenko does not believe that it is essential to create supra-national bodies in that area. Meanwhile, he noted that the sides would have to weigh the expediency of setting up a joint center.

Both countries have long been discussing the harmonization of their customs systems and legislation, he said, adding though that the issue is "not the most pressing." "We have addressed the subject in the EAEU pretty seriously, and we — Belarus and Russia — have very identical customs legislation," the president concluded.