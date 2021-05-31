Turkey hopes to restore air service with Russia, says top diplomat

ANKARA, May 31. /TASS/. Turkey expects that the improving epidemic situation in the republic will help restore air traffic with Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during his visit to Athens on Monday.

"Russia has told us that its decision [to limit flights] was not political. They say that this was related solely to the coronavirus. As a result, the figures [of the daily growth in coronavirus infections] have now declined and I hope they will resume flights," Turkey’s top diplomat said.

Russia restricted passenger air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 over a new upsurge in coronavirus infections. Flights were limited to two per week on a reciprocal basis. The daily Izvestia earlier reported, citing a letter from the Russian flagship airline Aeroflot, that restrictions in the air traffic with Turkey had been extended to June 30. Later, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that no decision on extending the restrictions to June 30 had been made.

In April this year, Turkey registered an all-time high of over 60,000 new coronavirus infections daily. To combat the infection rate the republic’s authorities initially imposed partial restrictions first and later an all-out lockdown for about two weeks. As a result, the daily growth in coronavirus infection has dropped eightfold to 6,933 new cases on May 30.