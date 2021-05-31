Lavrov, Portuguese counterpart to discuss green energy, climate issues

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Monday that he and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov would discuss climate change issues, shift to green energy and issues of international trade in light of the country’s six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.

"Even though the foreign policy of the European Union is advanced through mechanisms and the office of the high representative for international affairs, nevertheless the EU presiding country also holds a number of important briefs in foreign policy. Climate change and the so-called energy shift can be highlighted among these crucial briefs which we face," he said at talks with Lavrov.

"It is also the brief linked to international trade and also regional issues in the Balkans. We will touch upon all these issues during today’s meeting. I expect crucial and substantial talks," Silva stressed.

He also pointed out that it seems interesting to him to exchange opinions with the Russian side on Latin America, Africa, and certain issues in Eastern Europe.