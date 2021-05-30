Saakashvilli’s party stops 7-month boycott and begins to work in Georgian parliament

TBILISI, May 30. /TASS/. Georgia’s opposition party United National Movement that was founded by ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili begins to work in the national parliament after a seven-month boycott, the party’s leader, Nika Melia, said on Sunday.

"We will fight against it (the ruling Georgian Dream party - TASS) everywhere, either in the parliament’s meeting hall, or in committees, or in Ajaria’s Supreme Council, or in the streets, on squares, in villages, in cities, in the mountains, or in the flatlands. Bidzina Ivanishvili (the ruling party’s founder - TASS) will be faced with resistance everywhere," he said.

After the parliamentary elections in the fall of 2020, the United National Movement won 36 parliamentary seats. It has been refusing to recognize the voting results, along with other opposition parties, since November 2020 and has been boycotting the work of the legislative body. On February 23, Melia was arrested for non-payment of a bail to a sum of 40,000 lari (more than 12,000 US dollars) under the case of riots during a rally in June 2019. His arrest only added to the political crisis in the country.

On April 18, European Council President Charles Michel offered a document on how to get out of the political crisis. The Georgian Dream and most of opposition parties signed this document and stopped boycotting the work of the parliament. The United National Movement, the Labor Party, and the European Georgia - Movement for Freedom refused to sign it.

On May 10, Melia was released from custody after the European Foundation for Democracy had paid the bail. He held a series of meetings with his fellow party members in regions, met with Saakashvili in Kiev to finally decide to stop the boycott. However he still refuses to sign Michel’s document, which says that early parliamentary polls would be organized in 2022 in case the ruling party scores less than 43% of the vote at the local elections this autumn. The document also provides for an amnesty of all those facing charges under the 2019 riots case and for large-scale reforms in the electoral and judicial spheres.