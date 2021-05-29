Putin-Biden summit won’t affect Russian-Chinese partnership - expert

BEIJING, May 29. /TASS/. The planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will not affect Moscow’s policy on Beijing, nor will it affect the Chinese-Russian relations of a comprehensive partnership, Chen Wenling, Chief Economist of China Center for International Economic Exchange (CCIEE) told TASS on Saturday.

"I think that the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US leaders is a very important event that will have a favorable effect on the situation in the world," she said, noting that Russia and China "maintain similar positions on key international matters."

The expert pointed out that Washington’s possible attempts to change the situation and to influence Moscow will not change the strategic policy of the Russian government. "The Russian president is an experienced politician, and he will not suddenly change the policy under US pressure," Chen Wenling said.

According to her, not only do China and Russia ensure peace and stability on the international stage, they also facilitate the recovery of the economy after the pandemic. "Our countries have a lot of space for cooperation in many areas," the expert concluded, highlighting "a strong and unbreakable strategic partnership" between Moscow and Beijing.

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the much-awaited summit between Putin and Biden would take place in Geneva on June 16. According to the presidential press service, the heads of state will discuss the condition and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the pandemic and settling regional conflicts.

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office.