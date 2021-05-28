Lithuania expelling two Belarusian diplomats

VILNIUS, May 28. /TASS/. The Lithuanian authorities have declared two staff members of the Belarusian Embassy personae non gratae, Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

"Today, on May 28, a representative of the Embassy of Belarus in Lithuania was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and handed in a diplomatic note, declaring two members of the Embassy's staff personae non gratae," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Lithuania is expelling them for "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status."

It noted that the diplomats are required to leave Lithuania within seven days.