Pashinyan says he wants to settle border issue with Azerbaijan peacefully

YEREVAN, May 28. /TASS/. The Armenian government is going to settle the border issue with Azerbaijan in the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions exclusively by peaceful means, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the election headquarters of the political party Civil Contract on Friday.

"The government of Armenia has the political will to address the border issue exclusively by peaceful means. We will not permit another war. The problem must be settled by political and diplomatic means. With this in mind, I have addressed Azerbaijan and the international community with a peace settlement plan," he said.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the area of the Gegharkunik and Syunik regions has remained strained since May 12. On Thursday, Azerbaijan said it had taken prisoner six Armenian military servicemen who tried to cross the border for committing an act of sabotage. Armenia has confirmed that its military servicemen were sized but stressed that at that moment, they were conducting engineering work in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia bordering on Azerbaijan. Yerevan has described this incident as kidnapping and taken the case to the European Court of Human Rights.