Online information attacks on Belarus didn’t affect situation in Minsk — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. The situation in Belarus and Minsk remains calm amid informational attacks on the authorities in the Internet, President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"Despite the attacks on Belarus - mostly in the Internet, in Telegram channels - you see that the situation here is calm. Minsk remains a quiet, calm, cozy city for people to live in. So we welcome citizens of your states here at any time," Lukashenko said during the meeting with CIS prime ministerial delegations.

He also said he is pleased that those present at the meeting were able to come to Minsk and discuss perspectives of international relations earlier, including in a one-on-one format.

"Your arrival provides a very important example - that it is impossible to sit behind closed doors forever. It is also an example for us. We must open up, conduct a live dialogue, move towards each other. You should agree that no technical means of communication that we have to actively use sometimes, even the most modern ones, cannot replace trust-building communication. Especially considering that we have always had a lot of issues to discuss," Lukashenko said.