Kremlin sees no reason for new problems to arise in Russia-EU relations

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow sees no reason for new problems to arise in relations between Russia and the EU over the difficulties with accepting planes en route from Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There is no reason for new problems here," the spokesman said when asked how the technical difficulties with European flights bypassing Belarus may affect Russian-EU ties in the near future.

Peskov stressed that "neither the Russian Federation, nor the Russian aviation authorities, nor any Russian services or agencies have anything to do with what happened with the Ryanair flight in Belarus." "Nevertheless, this situation has emerged, there are certain differences, and the ICAO (the International Civil Aviation Organization) wants to study the situation in detail, which should also be welcomed," the spokesman noted, anticipating that the investigation should take about a month.

"However, in this case, the technical problems were not caused by us, so I don’t think we should just shoot from the hip and say that there will be new problems with Russia," Peskov concluded, stressing that Moscow sees no grounds for it.