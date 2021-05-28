Yerevan refutes Baku’s statement on shelling attack on Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

YEREVAN, May 28. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement about the Armenian army’s shelling attack on Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan is untrue, a spokesperson for Armenia’s top military agency told TASS on Friday.

"We strongly refute the statement, which is completely untrue," the spokesperson insisted.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan had come under Armenian fire. "On the night of May 27 to May 28, the Azerbaijani army’s positions near the Ashagy-Buzgov settlement in the Babek District of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were shelled from various directions by the Armenian Armed Forces. As a result, military serviceman Elkhan Muradov suffered a wound to his shoulder," the statement reads. According to the ministry, the injured serviceman was taken to the hospital, and his life is not in danger.