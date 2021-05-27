Minsk says new EU sanctions intended to help new ‘coup attempts’

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. New sanctions by the European Union against Belarus intend to bring down the country’s economy and create the conditions for destabilization, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin who arrived in Minsk to participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government on Thursday.

"I would also like to inform you that, according to information received over the past couple of days, the European Union made a political decision to introduce sectoral economic [sanctions] against our country in order, apparently, to bring down the country’s economy and create the conditions for the repetition of coup attempts," the Belarusian prime minister said.

He also stated that that Western calls for putting sanctions on the transit of natural gas through his country are intended to hurt Russia. "At the same time, I would like to stress that they (the West - TASS) want to bite Russia as well. Literally today, the top European diplomat stated that a draft of the sanctions package will, first of all, include a ban on the transit of Russian gas through Belarus. Evidently, this is intended as a ban on purchases from the gas pipelines going through Belarus that belong to the Russian Federation. These are the Yamal-Europe and the Gazprom Transgaz Belarus gas transport system," the Belarusian prime minister said.

"This is the environment we’re working in today," he noted. "This is not to exaggerate the threat or dramatize the situation but in order to inform you how the situation around the country is unfolding," the official said to his Russian counterpart.