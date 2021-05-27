CIS ramps up cooperation amid increased Western pressure — Executive Director

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is ramping up its cooperation amid pressure from the West, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said Thursday, according to BelTA.

"Life itself encourages us to make the Commonwealth more efficient. Amid the sanctions, the increased Western pressure on CIS member states, we are forced to ramp up our cooperation and interaction. We see it as our salvation and the way out of the complicated situation that we were forcibly put by our partners in the West. We can improve our interaction by ramping up our economic cooperation, humanitarian ties," Lebedev said after his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

He noted that Belarus as the CIS President has an opportunity to provide a new impulse to the cooperation within the organization in 2021.

"The peoples of the Commonwealth states have such desire. Representatives of our peoples have retained friendly relations, knowledge of each other’s culture, literature, art. The desire is present to maintain contacts, ramp up tourism across the CIS space. We will exert all efforts in order to not only preserve our cooperation, but to develop and perfect it, to increase the volume of mutual ties. And, most importantly, their value," he said.

Lebedev added that there are enough problems in the CIS, they are being observed and comprehended.

"But the most important thing for me and for the Belarusian president is that these problems are being solved. The desire to solve these problems together is present, as well as the realization that we cannot solve them independently. We can only solve these problems together. This includes economic and foreign policy problems. But it is so much easier to solve them when we are united," Lebedev said.

The official also informed Lukashenko about the agenda of the Council of Prime Ministers that will take place in Minsk Friday.

"It is important for the president, he told me about it, to prepare for the autumn meeting of the Council of heads of states, which will take place in Minsk on October 15. The Belarusian Presidential Administration, the Foreign Ministry, the CIS Executive Committee already work on the agenda for the upcoming meeting of heads of state. We very much hope that no Covid or other circumstance would prevent the presidents from meeting and having a talk about pressing issues of the CIS," he noted.