Latvia keeps transit for Belarusian air carriers — civil aviation agency

RIGA, May 27. /TASS/. Transit flights of Belarusian air carriers in Latvia’s airspace are not limited, head of the Latvian Civil Aviation Agency Maris Gorocovs told TASS on Thursday.

"The ban of the Latvian government [introduced earlier - TASS] limits flights of Belarusian airlines to Latvian airports but transit flights are not banned," he said.

Belavia’s flights can cross the Latvian airspace, the official said. "Flights and carriage of passengers to and from Latvian airports are limited," he noted. "At the same time, we do not recommend Latvian air carriers to cross Belarusian airspace because we consider this unsafe," he added.