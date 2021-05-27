Azerbaijan’s top brass claims 24 Armenian servicemen attempted to infiltrate Azeri border

BAKU, May 27. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that 24 Armenian servicemen made an attempt to penetrate the republic’s territory.

"According to preliminary data, the enemy’s two reconnaissance and subversive groups crossed the state border in two directions. One group consisted of nine and the other of 15 servicemen. The movement of the reconnaissance and subversive groups was placed under control. The Azerbaijani Army’s units took urgent operational measures against both of the enemy’s groups upon an attempt to lay mines along supply routes and pass leading to our posts," the statement says.

As a result, the Azerbaijani forces captured and disarmed six Armenian servicemen: four from the first reconnaissance and subversive group, including an officer, and two from the other, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

"The other Armenian servicemen hastily left our territory and retreated," the statement says.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that six Armenian servicemen were captured during an attempt by reconnaissance and subversive group to cross into Azeri territory. Azerbaijan’s top brass also claimed that several Armenian combat vehicles, including tanks, had amassed near the border on Thursday morning.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the area of the Gegharkunik and Syunik border regions has remained tense since May 12. The Armenian Defense Ministry reported on that day that Azerbaijan's armed forces had made an attempt early that morning to carry out "certain activities" in one of the Syunik Province’s districts "to adjust the border."

The ministry added that the Azerbaijani troops halted their activities following some steps taken by Armenian forces, and negotiations were underway to settle the situation. In the evening of that same day, acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting of the republic's Security Council, during which he slammed the events as an encroachment on Armenia’s territory. According to Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani forces crossed Armenia’s state border, moving 3.5 kilometers into the country’s territory. Yerevan later said that it had contacted the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over a spike in border tensions.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 25 that an Armenian serviceman was fatally wounded in a shootout on the border with Azerbaijan. According to the ministry’s data, the skirmish started after the Azerbaijani side opened fire in the border district of Verin Shorzha in the Gegharkunik Province.