West seeks to destabilize Belarus and turn it into pariah state, says Minsk's top diplomat

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. The West is plotting to carry out various destabilization schemes in Belarus through radical and violent means in order to turn the republic into a pariah state, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"Various scenarios aimed at destabilizing the situation through radical and violent means are being implemented with one goal in mind: to turn Belarus into a pariah state. The examples are numerous," Makei told lawmakers on Wednesday, according to Belarusian media.

According to the top diplomat, Belarusian embassies face enormous pressure in a number of states, which sometimes include threats of physical violence.

"Our embassies face harsh pressure in a number of so-called ‘states governed by law'. It reaches psychological and physical threats, with the flag being desecrated, as local authorities prefer to turn a blind eye to such things or react with delay," the chief Belarusian diplomat said.

He mentioned Wednesday's arson threats to the embassy in Vilnius, noting that security staff there "stated openly that it was ordered not to react by the political leadership and the state security department."

Makei also touched upon the issue of "the mockery of the state symbols of Belarus" in Riga, branding a Latvian lawmaker's proposal "to take the Belarusian national hockey team hostage" as unacceptable.

"This is truly an indicator of the culture of Latvian politicians," the foreign minister noted.

He also pointed out that the "neighboring Ukraine has outdone entire planet with its special pressure, seeking to earn commendations from its known benefactors."

"All this is nothing but the mockery of a neighbor, who has never caused any problems when building constructive relations," Makei said. "This is effectively the law of the jungle in action. This kind of approach is totally unacceptable not only from the standpoint of international law but also from the standpoint of elementary ethics and morality."