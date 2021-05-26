West uses human rights as excuse to deprive Belarus of sovereignty, Foreign Ministry says

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has stated that using human rights as an excuse, today the West is trying to take away the republic's sovereignty which it has acquired over a quarter of a century.

"One has to be straightforward: today, under a seemingly positive pretext of human rights, we are observing an attempt to deprive Belarus of its sovereignty earned over a quarter of a century, a targeted attack on our independence on the part of Western countries," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying. "The normal — common-sense-wise — interests of the West itself, its citizens, as well as of our compatriots, are being sacrificed rapidly and without hesitation for the sake of these goals," he added.

According to him, US politicians assert that Ukraine and Belarus should be admitted to NATO in order to eliminate a "gray zone" existing between Russia and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. The top diplomat quoted the recent remarks by ex-adviser to former US President Donald Trump John Bolton, who stated that "Belarus is the most difficult task of all, membership in the alliance has been unthinkable for quite a long time. However, no matter how difficult it may be, the United States cannot leave it to Moscow without objections."

According to the Belarusian top diplomat, those are the words of a former official who previously visited Minsk and is a "purveyor of actual current moods in Washington and the West in general." "And note that not the human rights values but specific interests are being mentioned here. This is the diplomatic reality today for our country," he noted.

According to the foreign minister, despite the hopes of "the fugitive enemies [oppositionists currently located in Lithuania and Poland] of independent Belarus," the country maintains constructive relations with the vast majority of partners on different continents. "Our openness and intent to resolve emerging issues in a constructive way are made known to external partners on various levels. However, unfortunately, not everyone is willing to hear our arguments," the top diplomat stated.