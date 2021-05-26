Belarus may restrict Western transit — prime minister

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. In retaliation for the Western policy of sanctions Belarus has drafted a variety of retaliatory measures, including an embargo on import and transit restrictions, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko told parliament at President Alexander Lukashenko's meeting with legislators on Wednesday.

"On presidential instructions the government has drafted a package of special protective measures in full conformity with our legislation. The measures will be rather painful for the countries that have taken an outspokenly hostile stance — from embargoes on the import of goods to transit restrictions," Golovchenko is quoted by the daily "SB. Belarus Segondya" as saying.

At the same time, he said that Minsk hoped for the common sense of those who were now hurrying to reach the point of no return.

"We suggest taking a sober-minded attitude and to stop to think once again before starting along the slippery path of an economic war in which there will be no winners," Golovchenko said.

On April 23, the Belarusian government's press-service said it had introduced a six-month ban on the import of products from such manufacturers as Liqui Moly, Skoda Auto and Beiersdorf (the owner of the trademarks Nivea, Labello, Hansaplast and a number of others) in order to "ensure the protection of national interests in view of unfriendly actions towards the Belarusian people. On May 5, Belarus enacted a corresponding resolution by the Council of Ministers that outlawed the import and sale of goods of a number of foreign companies from countries that had earlier imposed sanctions on Belarusian legal entities and individuals.