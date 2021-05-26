Belarus acted like sovereign state by expelling Latvian diplomats — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Belarus acted like a sovereign state by expelling Latvian diplomats after the national flag incident in Riga, President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday, according to BelTA.
"Belarus acted like a sovereign national state does," the Belarusian leader told lawmakers and state officials.
Earlier, Riga Mayor Martins Stakis and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics publicly replaced the national flag of Belarus with a white, red, and white one, used by the Belarusian opposition, in the city, which hosts the Ice Hockey World Cup. Minsk viewed this as a desecration of the national flag and proposed that the Latvian Ambassador and all embassy employees leave the country within 48 hours. In response, the Latvian Foreign Ministry announced reciprocal actions against Belarusian diplomats until the bilateral relations normalize.