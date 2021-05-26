Split of Belarusian society amid provocations must be prevented — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called for preventing a split in society amid provocations targeted against the country. He was speaking at Wednesday's meeting with legislators, Constitutional Commission members, and representatives of state governance bodies.

"As the events of the past few days indicate, they will not let us live in peace. They will be provoking, accusing, trying to bend us to their will and to break us. We've got to hold on. For Belarus, the unity of its citizens is extremely important. We cannot afford to permit society's split along any lines — ethnic, religious, or any other. At the managerial level it is essential to expand the opportunities for the patriotically minded and active citizens to display their potential and to make them co-workers of the state," the daily Belarus Segodnya quotes Lukashenko as saying.

He stressed that the government machinery in this situation must work "as smoothly and vigorously as never before to cope with the tasks that were identified at the 6th All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

"We should be able to react to any changes in a way that will not cause us to go off the main track," the Belarusian leader said.