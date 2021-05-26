Total number of coronavirus cases in India surpasses 27 mln

NEW DELHI, May 26. /TASS/. Over the past day, doctors in India registered 208,921 new coronavirus cases, the total number of cases during the entire pandemic in the country amounted to 27,157,795. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday, the number of deaths increased by 4,157 in 24 hours and amounted to 311,388.

In total, India has registered around 8 mln coronavirus cases in May.

At the same time, the daily death rate remains quite high — for the 12th time in May, the number of deaths in 24 hours exceeded 4,000 cases. A record daily increase in detected deaths was recorded on May 19 and amounted to 4,529.

The number of recovered patients increased by 295,955 in 24 hours and reached 24,350,816. Meanwhile, 2,495,591 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment, which is 91,191 less than a day earlier.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2,039,087 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in India over the past 24 hours, the total number of vaccinations received has reached 200,662,456.

