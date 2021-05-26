Czech embassy in Moscow to lay off 79 Russian employees

PRAGUE, May 26. /TASS/. The Czech Embassy in Moscow will lay off 79 Russian citizens by late May, the Czech Republic’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Eva Davidova told reporters.

"As of May 21, 71 local staffers of the Czech Embassy in Moscow have received employment termination notices," she said. "By late May, eight more staffers are expected to be laid off. Therefore, the total number is 79."

Among them are workers of the Czech House in Moscow, which serves as the country’s cultural center in the Russian capital. A hotel and a restaurant of Czech cuisine will have to stop their operations due to shortage of personnel.

Earlier, Russia and the Czech Republic agreed on bringing to parity the number of their staff in diplomatic missions in both countries’ capitals. Each embassy will have 7 diplomats and 25 administration and technical employees.

On April 17, the Czech authorities claimed that Moscow was involved in the 2014 explosions at the Vrbetice depots in the country’s east, which killed two people. Subsequently, Prague expelled 18 Russian embassy employees, branding them intelligence officers. The Russian Foreign Ministry protested against the move and declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that over the past seven years, Prague had neither grounds nor any evidence to accuse Russia of its involvement in the Vrbetice incident.