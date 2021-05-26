Egyptian, Russian investigators meet to exchange info on 2015 Sinai air tragedy

CAIRO, May 26. /TASS/. Investigative groups from Russia and Egypt met in Cairo on Tuesday to exchange information about Russian plane’s crash on the Sinai Peninsula in 2015, the Egyptian attorney general’s office said on its Facebook page.

The meeting, hosted by the Public Prosecution Office of Egypt, lasted five hours and "was carried out within the framework of international judicial cooperation between the two states, for discussions and exchange of information about the disaster." "The sides agreed to continue cooperation in an attempt to establish the truth about the tragedy," the statement says.

Egyptian Attorney General Hamada El Sawy, who met with Russian investigators, stressed the need "to continue judicial cooperation between the two states, to exchange information obtained in the course of the investigation and to impartially discuss all possible versions without making value judgments until the truth is established."

All air links between Russia and Egypt were put on hold indefinitely in November 2015, after the loss of a passenger plane of the Kogalymavia airlines, en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, over the Sinai Peninsula. All 217 passengers and seven crew died in the disaster. Russia’s federal security service FSB qualified the incident as a terrorist attack. However, Cairo never officially recognized the incident as such, saying that the truth is yet to be established in the course of the investigation that continues to date.

In January 2018, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the resumption of regular flights to Cairo. The first flight from Moscow followed four months later, in April. Charter flights to Egypt’s health resorts remain suspended. In recent years Egypt has improved the passenger and luggage control systems and fundamentally upgraded its airport infrastructure.

On April 23, the presidents of Russia and Egypt agreed to fully resume air service between the two countries, including flights to Egypt’s resort cities. The date of charter flights launch is yet to be announced.