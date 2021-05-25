Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 438,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, May 25. /TASS/. More than 438,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 167.01 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 16:59 Moscow time on May 25, as many as 167,011,807 novel coronavirus cases and 3,472,068 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 438,704 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,807.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for nearly half of the COVID-19 daily tally (219,031 cases). Next are North and South America (122,363 cases) and Europe (44,281 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,797,873), India (26,948,874), Brazil (16,083,258), France (5,507,810), Turkey (5,194,010), Russia (5,017,795), the United Kingdom (4,464,904), Italy (4,194,672), Germany (3,653,551), Spain (3,647,520), Argentina (3,539,484), and Colombia (3,232,456).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (584,700), Brazil (449,068), India (307,231), Mexico (221,647), the United Kingdom (127,724), Italy (125,335), Russia (119,194), France (107,863), Germany (87,456), Colombia (84,724), Spain (79,711), and Iran (78,848).