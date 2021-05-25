Azerbaijan debunks reports of firing at Armenian positions

BAKU, May 25. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan debunked reports of Azerbaijani troops firing at Armenian forces at the border and stated that the Armenian serviceman died in an accident.

"The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has once again published fake reports about the alleged fire opened by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces near the settlement of Upper Shorzha […] hear the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. […] We state unambiguously that there has been no fire towards the other side," the statement says.

"According to the information we have, the incident regarding the death of the Armenian serviceman happened due to an accident. The Azerbaijani side is in no way involved in it," the statement also underscores.

At the same time, the Ministry stated that, on May 25, seven trucks with Armenian Armed Forces personnel sought to approach the mentioned part of the border.

"Due to prevention measures, taken by our units, the enemy movement was thwarted," the statement says.

The Ministry noted that Azerbaijan remains in constant contact with Russia on this issue.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry disclosed that an Armenian serviceman was mortally wounded in a shootout at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.