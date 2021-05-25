Putin, Biden to meet in Geneva on June 15-16, sources say

NEW YORK, May 25. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden is expected to take place on June 15-16 in Geneva, CNN said citing sources in the Biden administration on Tuesday.

"The officials said Geneva has emerged as the final contender as a host city for the long-discussed meeting between the two leaders, who are expected to come together on June 15-16 at the conclusion of Biden's first international trip since taking office," the TV channel reported.