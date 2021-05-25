Russia appreciates South Korean leader’s determination to boost ties, says senate speaker

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s determination to boost bilateral ties, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Tuesday.

"South Korea is Russia’s important partner in the Asia-Pacific region and we very much value multifaceted ties with your country. We appreciate the South Korean president’s determination to further boost relations with our country. We are very glad that our leaders maintain a warm and constructive relationship," Matviyenko pointed out.

According to her, Russia places great importance on promoting the entire range of ties with South Korea. "Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, our ties have been progressing. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that we have things to be proud of, as we have succeeded in creating a solid legal foundation for our relations, boosted trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural ties, and enhanced political dialogue and interaction between lawmakers," the Russian senate speaker noted.

"We believe that our interaction within the Asia-Pacific parliamentary forum, which is currently presided by South Korea, is very useful," Matviyenko added.