Minsk invites international organizations to examine Ryanair plane incident

"The aviation department [of the Belarusian Transport Ministry] has invited representatives from the ICAO, IATA and EASA, and also from the civil aviation authorities of the European Union and the United States to look into the circumstances of the incident," the department said, adding that those invited had been asked "to participate in an impartial investigation."

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Belarus has invited the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Air Transport Association and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to examine the incident involving Ryanair's passenger airliner that had to make an emergency landing in Minsk, the aviation department of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport and Communications said on Tuesday.

"To prove the crew of flight RF4978 experienced no pressure, threats or coercion, we will provide recordings of verbal exchanges between the air traffic controller and the pilot," the news release runs.

The Belarusian aviation authorities have said that they and the aviation organizations and law enforcement agencies concerned have been taking and will be taking the necessary measures and actions envisaged by international and national legislation in order to provide for civilian aircraft's reliable protection from acts of illegal interference.

A Ryanair passenger plane en route from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on May 23 made an emergency landing at Minsk airport following a bomb threat. Specialists searched the plane after the landing to find no explosive devices. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the false bomb threat. Minsk said one of the plane's passengers was a co-founder of the Telegram channel Nexta, recognized as extremist in the country. The man was on Belarus' wanted list.