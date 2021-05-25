Chinese Foreign Ministry highlights readiness to ensure global development with Russia

BEIJING, May 25. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities support Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent statement about the unprecedented level of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing and are determined to promote peaceful global development together with Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at the briefing on Tuesday.

"We actively support Mr. Lavrov’s statement… China and Russia have become the factor that ensures stability across the world," he pointed out. "We are ready to ensure efforts to democratize international relations… and to advance universal peaceful development," Zhao Lijian added.

According to the diplomat, Sino-Russian relations, based on mutual respect, have stood the test of time. Zhao Lijian also emphasized that cooperation between Beijing and Moscow was not aimed against third countries. "China and Russia firmly defend the international order by supporting the key role of the United Nations," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in the interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper that Russian-Chinese relations could be described as the best in history. According to him, both countries are satisfied with the current format of cooperation, which "makes it possible to resolve any issues, even the most complicated ones."