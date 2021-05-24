Perpetrators threatened to blow up Ryanair plane above Vilnius, says Belarusian official

MINSK, May 12. /TASS/. Those who sent a message about a bomb on board a Ryanair flight that made an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday threatened to blow the plane up above the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, Director of the Belarusian Transport Ministry’s Aviation Department Artem Sikorsky said at a briefing on Monday.

According to him, the perpetrators put forward political demands related to tensions in the Gaza Strip.

A Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport on Sunday after a reported bomb threat, which came up empty.