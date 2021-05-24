Greece thankful to Russia for contribution to its struggle for independence

SOCHI, May 24. /TASS/. Greece is thankful to Russia for its major contribution to its struggle for independence, the 200th anniversary of which is marked in 2021, visiting Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"This year, we mark the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek Revolution and would like to once again express our gratitude for Russia’s special contribution to the liberation of our homeland, to our country’s struggle for independence," he said.

Dendias noted that the two countries had close historical and political ties that need to be further developed. "Comprehensive ties between our countries are rooted in history and we plan to organize as many events as possible within the Year of Greek and Russian History," he added.