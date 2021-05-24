Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Karabakh exercises only visual control, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh uses solely visual observation methods, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the newspaper Argumenty I Fakty on Monday.

"‘A joint center with Turkish partners has been in operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area since January 30 to control the ceasefire and the cessation of all military operations. This center is monitoring possible breaches solely by visual observation methods," the Russian foreign minister said.

The joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire and the cessation of all the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area was opened in compliance with a memorandum signed by the defense chiefs of Russia and Turkey on November 11, 2020.

The center’s specialists will deal with gathering, generalizing and verifying information on compliance with the ceasefire and breaches of the accords reached by the parties.