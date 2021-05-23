Czech Foreign Ministry to summon Belarusian ambassador over Ryanair flight incident

PRAGUE, May 24. /TASS/. The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs intends to summon on Monday the ambassador of Belarus to hand him a note of protest in regard to the incident with a Ryanair flight in in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said.

"I have made a decision to summon the ambassador of Belarus," Kulhanek wrote on his Twitter account. "He will be handed a note of protest about totally unacceptable actions [of the Belarusian authorities] in regard to the disruption of the civilian aircraft flight from Athens to Vilnius in the Belarusian airspace."

A Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at the international airport in Minsk on Sunday after a reported bomb threat. The plane landed safely. No bomb was found inside.

Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which had been recognized as extremist in Belarus, was among the passengers. Protasevich, currently living in Lithuania, is wanted in Belarus. The man was detained after the plane’s landing in Minsk.

The plane took off from Minsk to Vilnius late on Sunday.