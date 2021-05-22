WHO records drop in COVID-19 cases worldwide, compared to Friday

GENEVA, May 22. /TASS/. More than 607,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which is down by 13,000 cases in comparison with the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, adding that a total number of infections increased to 165.77 million.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 12,400 to surpass 3.43 million.

As of 15.49 Moscow time on May 22, as many as 165,772,430 coronavirus cases and 3,437,545 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 607,681 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,457. A day before, 620,434 new single-day cases and 12,786 deaths had been recorded.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South East Asia, where India is included by the WHO, accounts for more than 46% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (281,388 cases). South and North America (207,102) goes second followed by Europe (61,960 cases).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (32,734,993), followed by India (26,289,290), Brazil (15,894,094), France (5,820,918), Turkey (5,169,951), Russia (4,992,554), the UK (4,457,927), Italy (4,183,476), Germany (3 642 244), Spain (3,631,661), Argentina (3,447,044) and Colombia (3,177,212).

The United States is the country with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths (582,953), followed by Brazil (444,094), India (295,525), Mexico (221,080), the UK (127,710), Italy (125,028), Russia (118,125), France (107,403), Germany (87,298), Colombia (83,233), Spain (79,601), and Iran (78,194).