EU working closely with Russia on Middle East settlement - official

BRUSSELS, May 21. /TASS/. The European Union is closely cooperating with Russia, as a member of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a high-ranking EU official said on Friday.

"We are working closely with Russia on this matter and we have had many contacts," he said, adding that all the Quartet members have one common goal - peace in the Middle East.

The Palestinian groups operating in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli army have been exchanging strikes since May 10. The escalation was sparked by clashes at Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem in early May, after the Israeli court had ruled to evict Arab families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Palestinian militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, in response the Israeli army bombed hundreds of targets in the enclave.

According to updates of the Gaza Strip’s health ministry, 232 Palestinians were killed and 1,900 more wounded in Gaza. The death toll in the conflict on the Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, is 260. In Israel, at least 12 people have been killed so far (nine Israelis and three foreign workers).

The Egypt-brokered ceasefire was agreed after 11 days of fighting. On Thursday night, Israel’s security committee voted to approve the unilateral ceasefire. Hamas agreed on a ceasefire brokered by Cairo. It took effect at 02.00 local time on Friday.