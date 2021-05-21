India hopes to certify Sputnik Light for domestic use, ambassador to Russia says

ST. PETERSBURG, May 21. /TASS/. New Delhi hopes that the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine will be approved for use in India, Ambassador of India to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma told journalists on Friday.

"Russian side has also proposed Sputnik Light. The regulatory approvals for that in India are still not completed. But once those regulatory approvals are given, then Sputnik Light will be one more area of cooperation between India and Russia," he said.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V which became the first registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection worldwide in August 2020. This is a vector vaccine based on a human adenovirus used to transport genetic information of the novel coronavirus. This vaccine was registered in Russia on May 6.

The Sputnik V vaccine was registered in India in April.