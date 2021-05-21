Lavrov, Canadian counterpart hold meeting in Reykjavik - ministry

OTTAWA, May 21. /TASS/. Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have discussed situations in the Arctic, Venezuela and Nagorno-Karabakakh in Reykjavik, he Canadian Foreign Ministry said said in a statement on Thursday following the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council.

"Minister Garneau reiterated that Canada firmly supports the work of the Arctic Council and will continue to work with all Arctic states and Indigenous Permanent Participants to advance sustainable economic, social and cultural development as well as environmental protection initiatives important to Northern Peoples and communities in the circumpolar Arctic region," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Garneau and Lavrov also hashed over the situations in Venezuela and Nagorno-Karabakh. "Minister Garneau reiterated that Canada continues to call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to ease tensions," the statement says.

Moreover, Garneau conveyed Ottawa’s position on Crimea, expressed concerns over the recent movement of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border and called on Moscow to release blogger Alexei Navalny who is currently serving his prison time.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed that the ministers discussed cooperation in the Arctic and in the north as well as the current state and prospects of the bilateral relations. These meeting is the first in-person contact between the top diplomats since Garneau assumed the office in January 2021.