WHO records spike of 91,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide, compared to Wednesday

GENEVA, May 20. /TASS/. More than 638,000 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, which is up by 91,000 cases as compared with the day earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday, adding that a total number of infections increased to 164.52 million.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 13,200 to surpass 3.41 million.

As of 16.46 Moscow time on May 20, as many as 164,523,894 coronavirus cases and 3,412,032 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 638,247 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 13,247.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South East Asia, where India is included by the WHO, accounts for more than 46% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (298,324 cases). South and North America (189,463) goes second followed by Europe (92,307).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (32,676,954), followed by India (25,772,440), Brazil (15,732,836), France (5,820,918), Turkey (5,151,038), Russia (4,974,908), the UK (4,452,531), Italy (4,172,525), Spain (3,626,393), Germany (3,619,848), Argentina (3,371,508) and Colombia (3,144,547).

The United States is the country with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths (581,717), followed by Brazil (439,050), India (287,122), Mexico (220,746), the UK (127,691), Italy (124,646), Russia (117,361), France (107,403), Germany (86,902), Colombia (82,291), Spain (79,502), and Iran (77,765).