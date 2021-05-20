Russia detects over 400 cases of UK coronavirus strain, says expert

MOSCOW, May 20./TASS/. Over 400 cases of infection with the UK coronavirus strain and 33 cases of the South African strain have been detected in Russia, Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Alexander Gorelov said on Thursday.

"A total of 401 samples of the British strain and 33 samples of the South African one were isolated in Russia," Gorelov told a conference on treatment and prevention of infectious diseases.