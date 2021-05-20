Russia ready to organize Arctic Council summit during its chairmanship - Lavrov

REYKJAVIK, May 20. /TASS/. Russia supports the idea of a summit of the Arctic states and is ready to organize it during its Arctic Council chairmanship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the council’s ministerial meeting on Thursday.

"We support the idea of holding a summit of the Arctic states when the necessary conditions are ripe for that. If that happens during the Russian chairmanship, we will be ready to do that. Anyway, the summit, when it is well prepared, will become a significant event in defining the long-term strategic objectives of Arctic cooperation," he said.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental organization of the Arctic states formally established in 1996. Its members are Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States. In 2021, Iceland hands over two-year chairmanship in the council to Russia.