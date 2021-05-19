Israel not to agree on ceasefire with Hamas until May 21 - Israeli TV

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Israel will not agree on a ceasefire with the Palestinian group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, until May 21, Israel’s Channel 12 said on Wednesday.

According to the television channel, "the Israeli military and politicians share an opinion that there will be no ceasefire [with Hamas] until Friday," May 12.

The Palestinian radical groups located in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli army have been exchanging strikes since May 10. The escalation was sparked by the clashes at Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem in early May, after the Israeli court had ruled to evict Arab families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. According to updates of the Palestinian health ministry, the death toll surpassed 250. Of those, 227 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, including over 60 children and over 30 women. At least 12 Israelis have been killed so far as well.