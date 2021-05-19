IDF says 4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel since conflict reignited

TEL AVIV, May 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has informed that 4,000 missiles targeting the country have been fired from the Gaza Strip in the last 10 days, the IDF said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel in the last 10 days. We will continue to defend Israel," the IDF noted.

At the same time, the Israeli Air Forces reported via Twitter that airstrikes had been carried out on three more launch systems in Gaza.

Meanwhile, sirens are going off in several Israeli cities to warn about missile strikes from the Palestinian enclave.

The exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. Clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948. During this time, the radicals have fired more than 3,500 missiles at Israel, in response, Israel’s armed forces have bombed hundreds of targets in the enclave. According to the latest data, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports that the number of fatalities climbed to 241 including 219 of them in the Gaza Strip, including 60 children and 36 women, while at least 12 Israelis were killed.