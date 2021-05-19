Pashinyan, Putin discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border issue - Armenian cabinet

YEREVAN, May 19. /TASS/. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have focused on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border issue in a phone call, the Armenian prime minister’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and RF President Vladimir Putin talked over the phone today. Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He underscored that in breach of all norms of international law, Azeri troops have crossed into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia," the press service said.

Pashinyan thanked Putin "for Russia’s efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region."

"The parties agreed on the ways and methodology to resolve the situation," the press service said.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin reported that Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev agreed in a phone call that the border dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan should have diplomatic solutions.

On May 12, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that early in the morning Azerbaijani forces had attempted to conduct "certain work" in an area bordering the Syunik region to "adjust the border." The ministry said that after the Armenian detachments had taken action, Azerbaijani troops stopped the work. Later in the evening, Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened a meeting of the national Security Council to slam the incident as an encroachment on Armenia’s territory. Pashinyan claimed that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces crossed into Armenia, travelling 3.5 kilometers. Several rounds of talks have been held in recent days to resolve the situation. The latest round, brokered by Russia, took place on May 16.

After the fighting had ceased in Nagorno-Karabakh last autumn, Armenian forces turned over control of seven districts adjacent to the region to Baku, so the Armenian-Azerbaijani border now lies along the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions.